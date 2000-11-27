Advertising/Marketing/PR



David Vipond,

senior account manager, Pittard Sullivan, Culver City, Calif., named VP, account supervisor.

Appointments at Blair Television:

Peter Senseney,

VP/director of sales, Blue Division, New York, named senior VP/director of sales, there;

Mike Mougey,

VP/sales manager, Atlanta office, named senior VP, regional sales, there;

Dave Bisceglia,

division VP, USA Red Division, New York, named senior VP/director of sales, there;

Nancy Dodson,

VP, regional sales, Los Angeles, named senior VP, regional sales, there. Appointments at Harmelin Media, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.:

Russell Sullivan,

media assistant, named junior planner/buyer;

Gail Doyle,

media assistant, named junior planner/buyer;

Erik Brooks,

media assistant, namedjunior planner/buyer;

Jamie McCairns,

media assistant, named junior planner/buyer.

Internet



John Conway,

director of new media, WRAL OnLine, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., joins Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc., as director of TV and Web integration, there.

Radio

George Laughlin, acting GM, KHKS(fm) Denton (Dallas area) Texas, joins KBFB(fm) and KJOI-am Dallas as GM.

Appointments at Premiere Radio Networks:

Tim Kelly,

executive VP/director of programming, Los Angeles, named executive VP/GM;

Roby Wiener,

senior VP, marketing, New York, named executive VP, marketing.



Steve Shaw,

president, Christal Radio, New York, joins Katz Radio Group, New York, as president.



John Rozz,

program director, WRXK-FM Bonita Springs ( Fort Myers area), Fla., also joins WJBX-FM Fort Myers, Fla., as program director.



Jerry Smokin' B.,

program director, WHXT-FM Orangeburg ( Columbia area), S.C., joins WHTA-FM Atlanta, as program director.