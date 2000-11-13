Advertising/Marketing/PR



Vince Manze,

executive VP and creative director, NBC Agency, Los Angeles, named co-president of the agency.



Carole Post,

partner, chief scientific officer, Empiric Medical Advertising, New York, joins NCI Network, New York, as executive VP, chief scientific communications officer.

Kelly Hopwood,

assistant planner/buyer, MayoSeitz Media, Blue Bell, Pa., named media planner/buyer.

Appointments at Studio City, Los Angeles:

Eric Stolz,

freelance digital editor, studio music recordings and films, joins as sound designer/mixer;

Chris Lin,

freelance editor, joins as finishing editor.