Advertising/Marketing/PR



Diana Tilley,

strategic planner, Bozell New York, named director, brand integration.



Camille Mandel,

public relations and marketing consultant to IMEDIA and The James Group, joins Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, New York, as communications manager.

Appointments at Millennium Sales & Marketing:

Steve Henderson,

VP/GM, Chicago office, named Central regional VP, Midwest region;

Lee Winikoff,

divisional VP/director of sales, Los Angeles office, named Western regional VP/director of sales, there;

John Wahlert,

sales manager, Los Angeles, named VP/general sales manager, there.