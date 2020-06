Advertising/Marketing/PR

Mel Harrison, partner/co-president, Images Digital Post LLC, Studio City, Calif., joins Pittard Sullivan, Culver City, Calif., as VP, business development.

Appointments at Arbitron: Tom O'Sullivan,

Northeast regional manager, New York, promoted to Eastern divisional manager; Tony Belzer, Southwest regional manager, Dallas, promoted Western divisional manager; John Nolan,

account executive, Chicago, promoted to regional manager; Joie Davis, GM, TAPSCAN Software, Jacksonville, Fla., joins as regional manager, Dallas.