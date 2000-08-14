ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at NCI Advertising, New York: David Hahn, assistant controller, Nelson Communications, New York, joins as VP, controller; Kristin Collins, VP, account group supervisor, Pharma Consumer Services, Princeton, N.J., named executive VP and managing director, Pharma Consumer Services and Downtown Partners, there. She will split her time between offices in Princeton, N.J., and New York.

Ann Cleveland, VP/associate media director, Saatchi & Saatchi, San Francisco, joins Katsin/Loeb Advertising, San Francisco, as media director.

Allyson Davis, director of marketing, FOX Sports Net, Santa Monica, Calif., joins L90 Inc., Los Angeles, as VP, corporate marketing.