ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at WorkingWoman Network Inc., New York: Licia Hahn, VP, marketing, CBS Television Station Group, New York, named executive VP, marketing. She will report to CEO Kay Koplovitz, who is the founder and former chairman of USA Networks, New York.

John Russel, executive VP, SSA Public Relations, Valencia, Calif., named president.

Larry Shulman, VP, Stone/Hallinan Associates, Los Angeles, joins Hanson & Schwam Public Relations, Beverly Hills, Calif., in the same capacity.

Cathy Ives, director, DEI, Moultonborough, N.H., named VP, corporate support.

ALLIED FIELDS

Mona Aboelnaga, senior VP, Communications Development Corp., Vienna, Va., joins Communications Equity Associates LLC, as VP, special projects in the office of the chairman, New York.

David Forr, director of engineering, Statistical Research Inc., Westfield, N.J., named manager, encoding operations, Arbitron Portable People Meter, The Arbitron Co., Columbia, Md.