ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at Daniels & Associates, Denver: Mark Mullen, VP, international group, named senior VP; Bryan Sorge, VP, international group, named senior VP; Melissa Hubbard, VP, general counsel, named senior VP; Bill Fowler, CFO, named senior VP.

Megan Blaser, media buyer, Spotplus, Dallas, joins Ward Communications, there, as media buyer.

Dave Nichols, senior VP, creative director, Cadmus Direct Marketing Inc, Charlotte, N.C., joins Sullivan Advertising Inc., Cincinnati, as VP/creative director.

Ericka Witnauer, executive VP, management director, Saatchi & Saatchi, New York, joins Statistical Research Inc., Westfield, N.J., as VP, marketing.

Jim Killoran, owner, Killoran Co., La Crosse, Wis., joins Ovation Marketing as director, business development, there.

Robert D. Weiss, director, investment banking division, Paine Webber, New York, named VP, CEA Capital Advisors, Tampa, Fla.