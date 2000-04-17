ADVERTISING/MARKETING/ PUBLIC RELATIONS

Appointments at OMD, New York: Andrew Green, regional managing director, Zenith Media, Hong Kong, named director, strategic insights, New York; Natalie Swed Stone, senior VP, network radio manager, Y & R's Media Edge, New York, named director, national radio services, there.

Joseph T. Mangione, VP, integrated marketing, Egreetings Network, New York, joins Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. as VP, global client solutions, there.