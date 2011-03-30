Advertising Issues Partly Delaying 'Mad Men's' New Season

The dispute between AMC and the creator of its flagship drama Mad Men will prevent the show from returning until 2012. The Time's James Poniewozik notes the irony that a show about advertising is being held up, partly, due to advertising.

One

of the key issues between the network and the show's creator Matt

Weiner is over the amount of commercial time; AMC wants to cut the

running time by two minutes per episode, therefore allowing more time

for commercials. The network also wants the show to work in more product

placements and cut two regular cast members.

AMC has officially "greenlit production" for a fifth season but still has not reached a deal with Weiner.

Deadline.com

reports that Weiner stands to make $30 million over two years, which

would make him the highest-paid showrunner in basic cable, even though

it's not basic cable's highest-rated show.