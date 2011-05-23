Advertisers Look to Social Media, Economics

Advertisers are looking

to new sources of data for their yearly negotiations, reported

The Wall Street Journal.

For example, Comedy

Central's South Parkranks 211 by number of TV viewers, according to Nielsen, but

4 according to

Optimedia US's 'Content Power Ratings,' which includes the numbers of video views online. Advertisers are looking to

these new numbers, which include social media and economic statistics, to

negotiate their upcoming ad commitments.

Research teams have begun monitoring conversations online

social networks as well as the impact an ad has during a particular show. The use

of this data reflects advertisers' new insight on how to invest their budgets.

"It will be a sellers' market. For

us, being able to come to the table with a threshold of what programs at what

cost will drive our clients' business is extremely helpful," says Michael

Haggerty, director of marketing accountability and research at Universal

McCann, a media-buying firm owned by Interpublic

Group of Cos., which has recently begun using social media in their

rankings.

While

the new data has yet to prove its value, marketers have used them in this year's

ad spending. Networked Insights, a start-up company working with Publicis's

Starcom Worldwide, measures the how presence in social media affects the show's

advertising value. The firm states that Fox is leading with its social media

talk about upcoming X Factor, with

NBC's Awake and Grimm following.

The new data "add more value to the billions of

dollars we're investing in this marketplace," says Brandon Starkoff, a

senior vice president at Starcom Worldwide.