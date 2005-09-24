Advertisers Are Standing Still On Mobile ... for Now

On a certain Sunday last January, Bob Flood had boarded a bus with some

big TV advertisers and media buyers when something caught his attention. The

bus, which was headed to Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.—site of Super

Bowl XXXIX—was outfitted with TV monitors playing live pregame coverage from

Fox Sports, which had invited the group to the big game. And it struck Flood

that “the capability of watching all the pregame coverage on a mobile basis

really made me think about where all this might be going.”

First mobile-TV experience

What's significant about Flood's reaction to his mobile-TV

experience is that as executive VP, national electronic media, at Optimedia, he

is one of the most knowledgeable media buyers there is on the subject of

new-media platforms, especially mobile-TV technologies. He can rattle off

content and carrier deals, infrastructure issues, what the penetrations of

cellphone and hand-held devices currently are, and how many bits of data it

takes to transmit enough frames of TV programming per second to approximate

conventional broadcast-TV-quality programming.

But even this expert was startled by the firsthand experience of mobile

TV.

The mobile programming, which in this case was transmitted to a dish on

the bus via Fox's regular DirecTV feed, wasn't using a breakthrough

technology per se, but it was a way of demonstrating the power of mobile TV to

some of Madison Avenue's most influential media buyers. But even for emerging

media buyers such as Flood, mobile-TV technologies—regardless of the

platform—are still too nascent, lack the scale, and are rife with far too

many logistical issues to be taken seriously as a conventional media buy.

Instead, he says, they fall into the category of R&D—or

“something to keep an eye on.”

But what buyers know is that TV is going mobile and that consumers—not

programmers, technology developers or marketers—are leading the charge.

“People like to take their media with them,” Flood explains, citing

the success of Sony's PSP, the first hand-held unit with a screen and

resolution capable of viewing conventional TV programming to gain critical

mass. But no advertising model has been developed to seize upon it. It's

still mainly people downloading movies or TV shows onto the system to take TV

on the go for their personal consumption—when they're not using the system

to play videogames.

The range of mobile-TV platforms is so broad and has so many unique

variables that media buyers say it is more reminiscent of the early days of

online media than it is of conventional TV.

“There's a lot of thinking about it going on,” says Brian Wieser,

VP/director of industry analysis at Magna Global USA, New York, the big

media-buying unit of Interpublic. But so far, it's a wait-and-see kind of

proposition. Says Wieser, “In theory, anything's possible, but there are a

lot of infrastructure issues that still need to be worked out.”

A different view

Madison Avenue looks at mobile TV differently from the TV industry or a

technology provider. Wieser agrees with Optimedia's Flood that any way a

consumer uses TV on a portable device could technically be called mobile TV.

That ranges from programming burned onto a DVD to satellite TV beamed to an

auto to a video cellphone or Wi-Fi services that help consumers stream

videos.

“It could even mean satellite radio,” says Wieser, noting that

Sirius has been experimenting with something called “visual radio” that

looks and sounds a lot like television.

Wall Street analyst Lee Westerfield says mobile TV can be defined even

more broadly. “The real seachange sweeps in with increasing wireless

bandwidth both in-home and outside the home,” says Westerfield, an analyst

with securities firm Harris Nesbitt, New York.

He predicts that, within two years, American households will have

in-home wireless capacity transmitting up to two gigabytes per second, making

TV a portable medium within the home. Outside the home, he predicts, wireless

carriers and Wi-Fi developers will “set up a world of video at consumer

fingertips.” Just last week, Westerfield noted, online search behemoth Google

announced plans to begin buying Wi-Fi spectrum.

But while the near future may hold a virtual wireless cornucopia of

mobile-TV services, Magna's Wieser says the here and now still is more of a

curiosity for Madison Avenue than a necessity. In a white paper sent to clients

earlier this year, Wieser described the current gold rush of mobile media as a

“gadget- generated growth” that has been sparked by cellphone technology

capable of delivering speedy data transmissions—14 to 17 frames per

second—that are required to approximate the kind of TV viewing most people

are used to.

Meanwhile, a variety of cellphone carriers ranging from giants like

Verizon's VCast to smaller entrepreneurs like Single Touch Interactive and

Boomerang Media are rushing to cut deals with programmers hoping that, if they

build an infrastructure and content, consumers and ads will follow.

One former Madison Avenue exec, recognizing the transitional phase for

the TV and advertising industries, is about to launch a TV network designed to

exploit it.

“It's all about creating the right chemistry,” says Ryan

Magnussen, CEO for an on-demand television channel called RipeTV that will

launch Oct. 28 and operate across cable, broadband and mobile-TV platforms.

Magnussen, who founded Zentropy, a unit of Interpublic's

McCann-Erickson agency that was one of the early pioneers of streaming-media

advertising applications, says RipeTV has come up with an array of protocols

that enable the channel to be viewed on combinations of existing cellphone and

hand-held device hardware and mobile services.

To be sure, certain compromises have to be made when adapting TV

programming and ads to mobile devices.

For one thing, some kinds of advertising, such as an on-screen

advertising bug superimposed for advertisers on cable TV, simply don't show

up on a tiny mobile screen. And the average length of the programming is much

shorter—only three to six minutes verses the six- to 12-minute program

lengths it runs on other TV platforms. There's a practical reason for that:

Cellphone batteries lose their juice.