ADverse: NBC Universal's Likely Buyers
Bernstein Research came up with some interesting scenarios for what might happen to the Vivendi's 20% stake in NBC Universal should the French conglomerate decide the time is right to pull up stakes.
Click here to read the complete blog on ADverse: Atkinson on Advertising.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.