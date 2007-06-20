Adult Swim Teams Up With Burger King For Viewer Contest

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network’s late night programming block, has announced a partnership with Burger King for the “Have It Your Way” sweepstakes. The contest winner will get to program a night of Adult Swim and choose one of two other prizes: a viewing party at the winner’s home with a new flat screen TV, or a trip to Williams Street Studios in Atlanta, the production home of Adult Swim.



If the winner elects the Williams Street visit, they will also receive the entire Adult Swim video library, a video camera to record the experience, and a chance to talk to the masterminds of Adult Swim about the upcoming programming block.

“We have been fortunate enough to work with Burger King Corporation for the last three years on this custom, interactive viewer experience,” said Phyllis Ehrlich, senior vice president, Cartoon Network Promotions and Marketing in a statement. “Every year we have built on the branded awareness around the promotion, and this year we believe the humorous clips running during our sweepstakes tune-ins will strike a chord with the Adult Swim viewer.”

The contest will run from June 25th until July 2nd, and during that time Adult Swim will draw awareness to the contest by promoting it during the block. The on-air promotions will feature tongue in cheek “man on the street” style interviews at Burger King restaurants asking viewers what they would air if they won the contest.



This will be the third year that Adult Swim and Burger King have teamed up for the promotion.