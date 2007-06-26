Adult Swim Expands To Seven Nights July 6

Turner is expanding its late-night Adult Swim programming block to seven nights a week beginning July 6.

Adult Swim, which shares a channel with Cartoon Network, is adding Friday nights to what had been aSaturday through Thursday lineup.

The new Adult Swim night will replace regular Cartoon Net kids fare including Squirrel Boy, Foster's and My Gym Partner's a Monkey.

The new night will kick off with a Family Guy marathon at 11 p.m.-2 a.m. July 6.

Why the expansion? Ratings. The block's brush with ignominy after a guerilla marketing campaign for show Aqua Teen Hunger Force went awry. has apparently done nothing to hurt the ratings.

Turner says Adult Swim, which has grown steadily since launching as a a two-nights-a-week block in 2001, has been the number one cable channel in adults 18-34 for the past three years.