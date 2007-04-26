Adult Swim Adds Seventh Night

Adult Swim, the late-night block on Cartoon Network, will expand from six to seven nights of programming this summer. Starting July 6, Cartoon will run programming from the young male-skewing block Friday nights at 11 p.m.

Cartoon executives announced the expansion at Adult Swim's upfront presentation to advertisers and press in New York on Thursday night. They also showcased a trio of new series - Fat Guy Stuck in Internet, Superjail and the previously announced Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil - and showcased a Star Wars-themed special of its Robot Chicken series.

Fat Guy, set for this fall, centers on a computer programmer who gets yanked into his own monitor; Superjail, slated for 2008, focuses on a wacky, violent prison; and Lucy, which premiers this summer, tracks a San Franciscan whose father is Satan.

Turner-owned Cartoon Network launched Adult Swim in 2001 and later separated it out as a separate Nielsen ratings track. Cartoon has yet to name a successor to general manager Jim Samples, who resigned earlier this year amid controversy over an Adult Swim marketing campaign.