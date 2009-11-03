Fox Networks Group human resources topper Adrienne Gary will ankle the company at the end of the month.

According to a memo distributed Monday by Fox Networks Group topper Tony Vinciquerra, the exec has oped to relaunch her own human resources consultancy group.

Gary has held the position for more than six years, and in that time, Vinciquerra said, the exec "has played an important role in building our company. I for one will miss her passion and enthusiasm."

