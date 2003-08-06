Adlink gets new name, hires two
Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, has formally renamed its sports
ad-sales division SportsLink L.A. The division had been called Adlink
Sports.
Nick Viserto was hired last January to head the new unit as vice president of
sales and marketing.
According to the company, Viserto has made two hires -- Dave Matthews and
Keith Green, both as directors of national accounts.
Matthews formerly was VP of sales for WorldLink Inc., and Green was an account
executive at The Weather Channel.
Adlink began making sports-only sales pitches in May to agencies and
clients in New York and Los Angeles.
The interconnect’s 44 insertable cable networks offer 1,750-plus live sporting
events annually, Viserto estimated.
