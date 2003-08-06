Adlink gets new name, hires two

Adlink, the Los Angeles interconnect, has formally renamed its sports

ad-sales division SportsLink L.A. The division had been called Adlink

Sports.

Nick Viserto was hired last January to head the new unit as vice president of

sales and marketing.

According to the company, Viserto has made two hires -- Dave Matthews and

Keith Green, both as directors of national accounts.

Matthews formerly was VP of sales for WorldLink Inc., and Green was an account

executive at The Weather Channel.

Adlink began making sports-only sales pitches in May to agencies and

clients in New York and Los Angeles.

The interconnect’s 44 insertable cable networks offer 1,750-plus live sporting

events annually, Viserto estimated.