Adelstein names permanent media adviser

Johanna Mikes will become permanent media advisor to Federal Communications

Commission member Jonathan Adelstein Monday, March 31, replacing interim aide

Sarah Whitesell.

Mikes most recently worked on Capitol Hill for Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.),

advising him on communications and intellectual property before the House Energy

and Commerce and House Judiciary committees and assisting him in co-chairing the

Congressional Internet Caucus.

Prior to joining Boucher, Mikes was a staffer in the FCC's former Common

Carrier Bureau.

Before her first stint at the commission, Mikes was an associate at Latham

& Watkins in Washington, D.C., practicing communications law.

She also served as a law clerk for Judge Karen Nelson Moore, U.S. Court of

Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

She received a juris doctor and a bachelor of science in business

administration from Georgetown University.

Whitesell will return to the Media Bureau staff.