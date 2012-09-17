Adelstein Named President of PCIA
Jonathan Adelstein, former FCC commissioner and administrator
of the USDA's Rural Utilities Service, has been named president and CEO of the
Wireless Infrastructure Association effective Monday, Sept. 17.
"It's the ideal opportunity for me to continue my efforts to
maximize wireless broadband everywhere," said Adelstein in a statement,
"and to facilitate industry efforts to deploy urgently needed
infrastructure to meet the exploding demand for wireless data."
"Jonathan is a leader in the tech community and one who
shares the passion of seeing how technology can shape and improve lives,"
said Consumer Electronics Association president Gary Shapiro. CEA has pushed
hard for more spectrum for faster wireless broadband service on all the
communications devices his members create.
According to a just-released mobile app study from The
Application Developers Alliance and Frank Magid & Associates, more than
half of the U.S. online population owns an app-capable device.
