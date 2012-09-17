Adelstein Named President of PCIA

Jonathan Adelstein, former FCC commissioner and administrator

of the USDA's Rural Utilities Service, has been named president and CEO of the

Wireless Infrastructure Association effective Monday, Sept. 17.

"It's the ideal opportunity for me to continue my efforts to

maximize wireless broadband everywhere," said Adelstein in a statement,

"and to facilitate industry efforts to deploy urgently needed

infrastructure to meet the exploding demand for wireless data."

"Jonathan is a leader in the tech community and one who

shares the passion of seeing how technology can shape and improve lives,"

said Consumer Electronics Association president Gary Shapiro. CEA has pushed

hard for more spectrum for faster wireless broadband service on all the

communications devices his members create.

According to a just-released mobile app study from The

Application Developers Alliance and Frank Magid & Associates, more than

half of the U.S. online population owns an app-capable device.