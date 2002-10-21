Adelstein in limbo

Federal Communications Commission nominee Jonathan Adelstein's chances of

winning confirmation this year have dimmed considerably following the Senate's

adjournment for election campaigning last week.

Congress plans to return for a lame-duck session Nov. 12, but lawmakers aim

to keep the session short and are expected to clear little time for anything

beyond Iraq and brokering a government-funding deal to keep the lights on.

As a result, Adelstein stands little chance of taking his seat before February. Some optimists held out hope for a package of nominations, which

presumably would include Adelstein, but that would require Majority Leader Tom

Daschle (D-S.D.) and GOP counterpart Trent Lott (R-Miss.) to divert attention from higher

priorities.

As retaliation for Democratic defeats of White House judicial nominations,

Lott has blocked confirmation of Adelstein, a Daschle aide.