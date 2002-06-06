Trending

Adelphia says no to Rigas' legal costs

By

Adelphia Communications Corp. refused to cover the legal expenses of ousted chairman John Rigas
and his family, saying that they had "deliberately breached" their duty to the
company and its shareholders.

Companies typically pay for the defense of their executives and directors in
shareholder suits and other actions related to their employment.

The company said it may reconsider the case of John Rigas' son-in-law, Peter
Venetis.