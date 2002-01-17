Adelphia raises $1.5 billion

Despite the huge drop in its stock price over the past year, debt-laden MSO

Adelphia Communications Corp. sold $1.5 billion worth of shares: 40 million

common shares at $25.50 each, 50 percent less than the price one year ago and 6

percent below Monday's closing price.

The company sold another $500 million worth of convertible preferred

stock.

Including another equity sale this past fall, Adelphia has raised $2.5

billion in recent months.

The company is burdened with problems at its Adelphia Business Solutions

telephone unit. Adelphia spun the unit off to shareholders Monday, but it has

guaranteed $500 million of the ailing unit's debt.

Adelphia's controlling shareholder, the Rigas family, has typically been

loath to sell equity, particularly in a down market.