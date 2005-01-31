Adelphia Bids Push $17.5B

While some players expected Time Warner Inc. and Comcast Corp. to throw in a lowball bid for all of Adelphia Communications Corp., the cable operators seemed to be pushing to win, bidding just shy of the $17.5 billion Adelphia creditors said they wanted.

Another bid for the whole company came from buyout firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts for around $16 billion. Bids were still coming in late Monday, but industry executives said that other offers were submitted by financial buyers for smaller chunks of Adelphia's 5.2 million portfolio.

It will take a couple of days for Adelphia's bankers to fully assess the bids.