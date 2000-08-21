Adelphia 2Q revenue rises 16.5%
The sixth-largest cable company reported a second-quarter pro forma revenue increase of 16.5%, to $722.4 million, over last year's $620.3 million.
Adelphia's EBITDA (with telephony) grew 5.6%, to $281.4 million, from $266.3 million.
Cable losses shrank 58.3%, from $50.3 million in 1999 to a $20.9 million for second quarter 2000.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.