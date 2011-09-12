Additional 63rd Primetime Emmy Presenters Announced

The ATAS announced additional presenters for the 63rd

Primetime Emmy Awards, with Don Cheadle, Kaley Cuoco, Rob Lowe, nominee Melissa

McCarthy, Lea Michele and Ian Somerhalder joining the roster.

Previously announced presenters include Will Arnett,

Zooey Deschanel, Ashton Kutcher, Julianna Margulies, Amy Poehler and Sofia

Vergara.

The 63rd Primetime Emmys, airing live, Sept. 18, on Fox from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, is executive produced by Mark

Burnett and will be hosted by Glee's

Jane Lynch.