ADcom moving on Cleveland ratings

ADcom Information Services Inc. has hired Thomas Lamarche as director of

advertiser and agency services for the Cleveland market.

Lamarche previously was Midwest regional director for AT&T Broadband

(formerly MediaOne Group Inc.) in Detroit, ADcom said.

Earlier he was general manager of the Greater Dayton Cable Interconnect and an

executive with various local TV stations.

A spokesman for the Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based research firm said Adelphia Communications Corp. is buying ADcom's local Cleveland cable ratings reports

as of 2003.

Last June, ADcom had projected that it would be delivering ratings to Adelphia

by the end of 2002.