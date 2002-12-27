ADcom moving on Cleveland ratings
ADcom Information Services Inc. has hired Thomas Lamarche as director of
advertiser and agency services for the Cleveland market.
Lamarche previously was Midwest regional director for AT&T Broadband
(formerly MediaOne Group Inc.) in Detroit, ADcom said.
Earlier he was general manager of the Greater Dayton Cable Interconnect and an
executive with various local TV stations.
A spokesman for the Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based research firm said Adelphia Communications Corp. is buying ADcom's local Cleveland cable ratings reports
as of 2003.
Last June, ADcom had projected that it would be delivering ratings to Adelphia
by the end of 2002.
