Adam Young Dead at 91

Adam Young, 91, a veteran local broadcaster and co-founder of Young Broadcasting Corp., died Nov. 15 of a stroke in Palm Beach, Fla., at the age of 91.

Young and his son Vincent started their namesake broadcast company in 1986 with two stations. The operation is now a top-25 station group with 10 stations, including ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates and independent KRON San Francisco.

Young started his media career at 17 as a page for NBC Radio. He worked the opening of Radio City Music Hall and NBC’s move to its current Rockefeller Center headquarters and eventually became NBC’s top page. After a stint in NBC’s programming unit, Young joined the research and promotions group and managed the New Amsterdam Theater at night for NBC.

Young went on to start rep firm Adam Young Inc.

Young was a founder of the Station Representative Association and served as its president from 1955 to 1957. He served on the Television Bureau of Advertising’s board from 1977 to 1980 and was a board member of the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Margaret Kelly Young, two sons and a daughter. Vincent Young is chairman of Young Broadcasting.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BioMotion Foundation, P.O. Box 248, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

