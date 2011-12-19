Adam Symson: Improving the Forecast

B&C's 2011 Local TV Executives of the Year

In the late spring of 2011, Adam

Symson remembers watching Scripps’

WCPO ABC affiliate in Cincinnati at 2 a.m.

during an outbreak of severe weather, when

the station’s chief meteorologist suddenly advised

viewers to take cover.

Symson quickly shepherded his family into

the basement, where they used the station’s

weather app on his iPad to track the storm’s

progress. “It is a great app, but not being able

to watch our coverage on TV got me thinking

about how we could leverage technology so

consumers could get our great live weather and

news coverage wherever they go,” Symson says.

Several months later, on Sept. 1, that personal

revelation led to the launch of a live streaming

video from Scripps stations on mobile apps.

The project, which marked the first time a

station group had offered live mobile streams

from all its stations, helps explain why Symson

earned the distinction of 2011 B&C Multiplatform

Broadcaster of the Year.

Symson, 37, came to his current position

as overseer of all Scripps digital efforts after

working in TV news,

where he says he learned

the importance of quality

journalism, a perspective

that remains a

crucial part of the company’s

digital strategies.

In 2002, Symson

moved over to Scripps

corporate, where he

held a series of jobs before

being put in charge

of the interactive businesses

at the TV stations

in 2007.

His team has since been

revamping the station group’s Websites, significantly expanding its mobile offerings with

new apps and working to establish better

business models.

This has led to double-digit annual revenue

growth and significant increases in usage,

with mobile unique visitors jumping 143%

and mobile app downloads increasing 84%

in the last year.

Scripps is part of the Pearl consortium of

nine broadcast groups that are backing the

launch of consumer mobile DTV service Dyle

with the Mobile Content Venture

in 2012. Scripps is also

one of 10 broadcast groups

working with ConnecTV to

roll out an innovative social

media platform in 2012

that will let viewers interact

with friends while watching

television.

Closer ties between

Scripps’ television stations

and newspapers in the

digital arena are also in the

works now that Symson

has been charged with a

mandate to better integrate

all company digital operations.

“We are starting with a white sheet of paper”

to expand content, build audiences and

create new business models, Symson notes.

“There is an incredible upside with these

assets.”