Adam Nightingale joins 3SS as chief commercial officer

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a provider of software solutions for set-top boxes, has appointed Adam Nightingale as chief commercial officer. He started in November and will be based in London, reporting to Kai-Christian Borchers.

Nightingale's role will primarily be commercial and sales strategy for 3SS' TV and video business. Thilo Herbst has transitioned from chief sales officer to a new leadership position spearheading emerging business areas for 3SS.

Most recently, Nightingale worked as senior VP of commercial for Deltatre, an OTT sports and entertainment solution provider. He also held positions at Accedo where he was VP EMEA and senior VP of international.

“With almost 20 years of TV innovation expertise, dating back to the dawn of OTT, and with a widely recognized track record of insight, leadership and market knowledge, Adam is a highly experienced and successful executive and I know he will make an impactful contribution to 3SS,” said Borchers, 3SS managing director. “He brings proven and broad expertise, spanning everything from systems integration to media workflow solutions and world-class user experience.”