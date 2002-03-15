Ad-sales veteran dies at 75
Richard James (Dick) Hayes, 75, a former ad-sales rep for NBC and Petry Media Corp. in
New York and Blair in Boston and New York, among others, died March 12 at
Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Va.
For the past 18 years, he had been administrative manager for the law offices
of his son, Richard James Hayes Jr., a communications attorney based in
Warrenton.
In addition to Richard Jr., survivors include two other sons, Thomas and
Christopher, and a daughter, Joann. Family is receiving visitors Friday at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.