Ad-sales veteran dies at 75

Richard James (Dick) Hayes, 75, a former ad-sales rep for NBC and Petry Media Corp. in

New York and Blair in Boston and New York, among others, died March 12 at

Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Va.

For the past 18 years, he had been administrative manager for the law offices

of his son, Richard James Hayes Jr., a communications attorney based in

Warrenton.

In addition to Richard Jr., survivors include two other sons, Thomas and

Christopher, and a daughter, Joann. Family is receiving visitors Friday at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton.