Ad Hopper Dispute Heads for Court

The battle over the DVR that automatically skips commercials

exploded in a flurry of lawsuits Thursday.

Fox, NBC and CBS separately sued Dish Network in California

seeking to enjoin Dish's Auto Hop service on grounds that it violates their

copyrights and contractual agreements to retransmit programming.

More importantly, they argue that by giving viewers a simple

way to erase all commercials when playing back automatically-recorded primetime

shows, Dish was threatening the economic ecosystem that makes commercial

television programming possible. (A spokeswoman for ABC said the network

was monitoring the situation.)

Dish, headed by the mercurial and litigious Charlie

Ergen, meanwhile sued the Big Four networks, claiming that threats of

litigation by the broadcasters was stifling their innovation, which was nothing

more than an improvement on the video cassette recorder. Dish is seeking a declaratory judgment in New

York that it wasn't infringing on any copyrights and

is in compliance with its agreements with the networks.

"Consumers should be able to fairly choose for themselves

what they do and do not want to watch," David Shull, Dish senior VP of

programming said in a statement. "Viewers have been skipping commercials since

the advent of the remote control; we are giving them a feature they want and

that gives them more control."

Dish noted that in addition to reports of legal actions,

CBS, Fox and NBC have rejected ads for Dish's Hopper DVR, the devices with the

Auto Hop function.

"We respect the business models that drive our industry, but

we also embrace the evolving nature of technology and new ideas," said Shull.

"Advances in the ability to measure and target viewership will give the entire

industry -- including advertisers -- the ability to develop better programming,

more effective advertising and deliver an overall better experience to the

viewer."

Dish announced Auto Hop on May 10, the week before the

broadcasters were to hold their upfront presentations, at which they show their

new programming to media buyers and advertisers. Over the next few weeks, the

broadcasters will sell about $9 billion worth of ads on those primetime

programs. During last week's upfront presentations, network executives called

Auto-Hop everything from illegal to an insult. On Thursday the lawsuits continued to assail Dish and its

service.

"This service takes existing network content and

modifies it in a manner that is unauthorized and illegal. We believe this is a

clear violation of copyright law and we intend to stop it," CBS said in a

statement accompanying its suit.

"NBC has filed suit against this unlawful service in

order to keep over the air broadcast television a strong competitor.

Advertising generates the revenue that makes it possible for local broadcast

stations and national broadcast networks to pay for the creation of the news,

sports and entertainment programming that are the hallmark of American

broadcasting," NBC said in a statement. "Dish simply does not have the

authority to tamper with the ads from broadcast replays on a wholesale basis

for its own economic and commercial advantage."

"We were given no choice but to file suit against one of our

largest distributors, Dish Network, because of their surprising move to market

a product with the clear goal of violating copyrights and destroying the

fundamental underpinnings of the broadcast television ecosystem. Their

wrongheaded decision requires us to take swift action in order to aggressively

defend the future of free, over-the-air television," Fox said in a

statement.

Fox's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Central

District of California, charges copyright infringement and breach of contract.

Fox is seeking to enjoin Dish's auto-hop service and wants an award of

compensatory and statutory damages, costs and attorney's fees. Fox charges that it and the other broadcasters license

Dish to retransmit primetime network programming as it is broadcasts and also

has agreed to license primetime broadcast programming to Dish for

video-on-demand service to customers under conditions including prohibiting

fast forwarding through commercials.

"Commercial advertising is vital to broadcast television, as

the robust choices and quality of primetime programming... are possible only

because they are supported by the advertising revenues generated from

television commercials," Fox says in its suit.

Fox said Dish, in violation of copyright laws and its license agreement with

Fox, "launched its own bootleg broadcast video-on-demand service called

PrimeTime Anytime that is available to top-tier Dish subscribers who lease the

Hopper set top box from Dish." According to the lawsuit, PrimeTime Anytime "makes an

unauthorized copy of the entire primetime broadcast schedule for all four major

networks every night... to make matters worse, Dish operates its bootleg

PrimeTime Anytime service so that the copies it makes are viewable commercial

free."

Fox adds: "This lawsuit is not about Dish enhancing consumer

choice. By stealing Fox's broadcast programming to create a bootleg

video-on-demand service that, if not enjoined, will ultimately destroy the

advertising-supported ecosystem that provides consumers with the choice to

enjoy free over-the-air, varied, high-quality primetime broadcast programming."

Fair use fan Public Knowledge took aim at Fox for challenging Dish.

"It is truly unfortunate for consumers that Fox has filed suit against Dish Network," said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn said in a statement. "That suit charges Dish with copyright violations for the satellite company's DVR which allows consumers to skip commercials, but also against the Sling adapter (formerly Slingbox) which allows consumers to stream their TV signal to a laptop at a different location. This is a frontal assault on home recording and fair use. Ordinary consumers are in its crosshairs, while Fox demands technological stagnation from innovators.

Public Knowledge has also backed Aereo TV, which is also being sued by broadcasters as an improper use of their broadcast content.

In its suit, filed in U.S. District Court in New

York, Dish is seeking a declaratory judgment that

"Dish is not directly or indirectly infringing the copyrights of the Major

Television Networks and is in compliance with its contracts with the Major

Television Networks."

In its suit, Dish describes and defends its Auto Hop

service.

"Even though consumers have had the option, in one form or

another, to skip commercials for decades, the Major Television Networks are

threatening Dish with litigation to eliminate Auto-Hop, a patented technology

that allows Dish's paying subscribers to avoid commercials that they might

prefer not to watch."

Dish says has contracts with each of the major networks that

authorize the satcaster to rebroadcast their signals. "Dish is required to pay

the Major Television Networks hundreds of millions of dollars per year in

retransmission fees, collected from its subscriber base, for the right to

rebroadcast those signals -- even though the Major Television Networks provide

their content at no charge to television viewers with an over-the-air antenna,"

Dish says.

Dish notes that since the introduction of the video cassette

recorder, TV viewers have been able to time shift viewing and fast-forward

through commercials. It says the DVR was the next generation of DVR and that

Auto Hop "allows consumers who are already time-shifting their television

viewing to skip commercials more efficiently by automatically fast-forwarding

through all the commercials at the touch of a button."

Dish says the commercials are not erased or deleted. "They

remain on the recording and can be readily viewed at each customer's individual

option. The Dish Auto Hop feature does not alter or modify the broadcast

signal."

Dish says the broadcast networks responded to Auto Hop with

"hostility, threatening litigation." Dish contends that Auto Hop is "a

legitimate, legal DVR feature, and Dish is in full compliance with copyright

law and its re-broadcast agreements with the Major Television Networks."

In a report when the service was introduced, Sanford C.

Bernstein & Co. analyst Craig Moffett noted that "Auto Hop adds to an

already long list of broadcast-unfriendly features of Dish's service, including

30-second skip buttons on their remote controls."

Moffett notes that other DVR services, including DirecTV and TiVo, have locked

this feature out of sight, while Dish boldly promotes it on a button on the

remote. Dish also offers Slingbox, which bypasses incremental payment to

affiliate fees for out-of-home viewing.

Moffett had wondered if the networks would take legal action against Dish. Even

if they hadn't, he says it's likely that the broadcasters will seek much larger

retransmission payments from Dish in the future, and notes that most of those

broadcast networks are also owned by media companies that control cable

programmers as well. "They can't be thrilled either. Indeed, although for now Auto Hop seems to

be confined to primetime broadcast, it conceivably could spread to all

programs/networks/dayparts," he said.

John Eggerton contributed to this report