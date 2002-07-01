Ad Council rolls out 'Freedom' PSAs
The Advertising Council Monday launched its "Campaign for Freedom," a
series of public-service announcements aimed at making Americans think about
their freedom.
"As we celebrate Independence Day this year, it is important to remember and
cherish the freedoms that make our country so extraordinary," Ad Council president and CEO Peggy Conlon said.
The spots -- eight TV spots and one print ad -- were created pro bono by four
advertising agencies: DDB Worldwide Communications Group Inc. in Chicago; New York's DeVito Verdi and Lowe &
Partners Worldwide; and the Los Angeles office of
TBWA\Chiat\Day.
Phil Dusenberry, retired chairman of BBDO North America, organized the
campaign in his role as the Campaign for Freedom's creative counsel.
The spots will launch July 4, and they all conclude with the tag line: "Freedom.
Appreciate it. Cherish it. Protect it."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.