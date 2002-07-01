Ad Council rolls out 'Freedom' PSAs

The Advertising Council Monday launched its "Campaign for Freedom," a

series of public-service announcements aimed at making Americans think about

their freedom.

"As we celebrate Independence Day this year, it is important to remember and

cherish the freedoms that make our country so extraordinary," Ad Council president and CEO Peggy Conlon said.

The spots -- eight TV spots and one print ad -- were created pro bono by four

advertising agencies: DDB Worldwide Communications Group Inc. in Chicago; New York's DeVito Verdi and Lowe &

Partners Worldwide; and the Los Angeles office of

TBWA\Chiat\Day.

Phil Dusenberry, retired chairman of BBDO North America, organized the

campaign in his role as the Campaign for Freedom's creative counsel.

The spots will launch July 4, and they all conclude with the tag line: "Freedom.

Appreciate it. Cherish it. Protect it."