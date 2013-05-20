Ad Council Pushes Digital Delivery

The Ad Council is launching its new digital platform for

delivery of public service announcements on Monday, providing one-stop

shopping for spots across a range of media.

The new PSA Central

site will help the council more effectively deliver content for its 50

national campaigns representing a billion and a half dollars in donated time

and space, the council says.

"I think the ease of operation will be great," said

Council president Peggy Conlon. "So many of our media partners are looking

for PSAs for multiple platforms, including Web, digital and mobile

inventory."

Currently, the council's PSAs are delivered via a blend of

physical and online delivery, she said, with some 25% of TV stations having

chosen online only. She said she was looking to drive that number higher.

Conlon said all her partners have to do is "create a

profile and when they come back they will be served up the content for the

multiple platforms they support. This is a one-stop shopping and a robust,

leading edge technology. I think this will drive the adoption of digital-only

delivery. "

The site will allow users to search by media type, file

format, issue, target audience and more. IT also includes a "cart" feature -- think

Amazon -- for ordering PSAs that will remember user profiles. In fact, the

platform is from Amazon Cloud Services and Akamai Content Delivery.

The Council provided attendees at the National Association

of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas a chance to demo the site. It has also

produced a video to walk them through the process.

"The search function is incredible," said Karen Koch, promotion

manager, KRIV/KTXH Houston and an avowed fan of the new site. "It lets me

fine-tune the parameters so I can find exactly what I need as quickly as

possible," she said. "Everything about their new website is designed with the

end user in mind."

The Ad Council services more than 33,000 media

outlets nationwide. Its campaigns have included the iconic "A Mind Is a

Terrible Thing to Waste," "Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires" and World War

II's "Loose Lips Sink Ships."