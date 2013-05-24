Ad Council Launches Tornado Relief PSA Campaign
The Ad Council has joined with the United Way of Central
Oklahoma on a series of public service announcements encouraging viewers to
contribute to tornado relief efforts. Already committed to the campaign are A+E
Networks, CBS Television Network, Discovery Communications, Fox Broadcasting
and Fox's cable networks, Parade Media Group, Turner Broadcasting networks and
Viacom.
The Council said it was able to turn the spots around
quickly thanks to its partnership with the Disaster Relief Coalition, launched
after Hurricane Sandy to develop "consistent messaging" for campaigns
to encourage donations to relief efforts.
The PSAs direct viewers and listeners to unitedwayokc.org.
The videos are available here.
