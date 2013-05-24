Ad Council Launches Tornado Relief PSA Campaign

The Ad Council has joined with the United Way of Central

Oklahoma on a series of public service announcements encouraging viewers to

contribute to tornado relief efforts. Already committed to the campaign are A+E

Networks, CBS Television Network, Discovery Communications, Fox Broadcasting

and Fox's cable networks, Parade Media Group, Turner Broadcasting networks and

Viacom.

The Council said it was able to turn the spots around

quickly thanks to its partnership with the Disaster Relief Coalition, launched

after Hurricane Sandy to develop "consistent messaging" for campaigns

to encourage donations to relief efforts.

The PSAs direct viewers and listeners to unitedwayokc.org.

The videos are available here.