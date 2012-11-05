Ad Council Launches Sandy PSA Campaign

The Ad Council Monday released a series of new public

service announcements encouraging viewers to donate to Superstorm Sandy

relief.

The Council, which puts donated creative together with

donated ad time and space, worked with disaster relief agencies to put together

an online toolkit to customize their outreach.

The thrust of the campaign is that even a small donation can

make a big difference. It was developed by Free Range Studios, and includes TV,

radio, print and Web advertising.