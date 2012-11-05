Ad Council Launches Sandy PSA Campaign
The Ad Council Monday released a series of new public
service announcements encouraging viewers to donate to Superstorm Sandy
relief.
The Council, which puts donated creative together with
donated ad time and space, worked with disaster relief agencies to put together
an online toolkit to customize their outreach.
The thrust of the campaign is that even a small donation can
make a big difference. It was developed by Free Range Studios, and includes TV,
radio, print and Web advertising.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.