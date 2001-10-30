Ad Council to help combat terrorism

The Ad Council on Tuesday said its new "Coalition Against Terrorism" would begin developing messages that will "inform, involve and inspire all Americans to participate in activities that will strengthen our nation and help win the war on terrorism."

The coalition intends to produce ads that focus on protecting freedom and on activities in which U.S. citizens can participate toward that end. Soon after the events of Sept. 11, the Ad Council formed a Crisis Response Team to deal with resulting issues, which evolved into the coalition.

Michael Sennott, vice chairman and senior partner of The Partnership will serve as the coalition's communications strategy chairman. Members include William Cella, chairman of Magna Global USA; Ad Council President Peggy Conlon; BBDO North America Chairman Phil Dusenberry; Young & Rubicam Vice Chairman Stephanie Kugelman; The Interpublic Group EVP Bruce Nelson; and James Spaeth, president of the Advertising Research Foundation. - Paige Albiniak