AD Council Distributes PSAs

The Ad Council has teamed with the Red Cross to launch a series of TV, radio and Internet public service announcements (PSAs) directing viewers to donate to the Red Cross.

The spots were created by Austin-based GSD&M, which will also produce a second set of informational spots about other ways to provide support for victims of Katrina. Those will be released in the next few weeks.



Radio spots will be distributed Thursday, with TV and Internet banners available Friday.

The National Association of Broadcasters, which distributed its own PSAs Tuesday, will also help distribute the Ad Council spots, as will the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

The Ad Council coordinates the donation of ad time and creative for PSAs on a range of topics.

