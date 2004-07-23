Ad Channel to Launch

The world’s first all-advertising television channel will debut in the United Kingdom this September on British satellite operator Sky Digital.

The Advert Channel (slang for advertisement) will air "best of" and "retro" commercials, as well as documentaries and live studio discussions. Shows will include Ad Chat, a discussion of top TV ads; Advert Focus, looking at ads in the news; Adverts For You, featuring controversial ads as well as those that tug at the heartstrings; and Adverts Today, looking at how commercials are made.

"Adverts are absolutely infectious and until now there's never been a home for anybody to watch them," co-founder Chelsey Baker told BBC News.

And, yes, the channel will be ad-supported, with nine minutes of commercials per hour, though you tell them apart is anyone's guess.