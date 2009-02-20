Ad Buying Vet Cella Joins TiVo Board

As it continues to pitch its audience measurement and targeted advertising capabilities to the advertising community, digital video recorder (DVR) supplier TiVo has added veteran media buyer Bill Cella to its board of directors.

Cella, a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, is well known in advertising circles and has decades of experiencing in the world of media buying. He frequently shared his outspoken views on the TV advertising business during his tenure as chairman and CEO of media negotiating firm Magna Global Worldwide.

Magna, a unit of the Interpublic Group, was reorganized last year and Cella left to found his own firm, The Cella Group. Before his stint at Magna, Cella was executive VP and director of broadcast and programming for Universal McCann North America, where he managed over $2 billion of national broadcast time on network, cable and syndicated television. He began his career as an account executive for WXYZ Detroit and later rose to VP of sports sales for ABC before going to the other side of the negotiating table.

Cella's appointment, effective immediately, increases TiVo's board to nine members, including eight independent, outside directors.

"Bill has a deep understanding of the media and entertainment industries and his insights and advice will undoubtedly strengthen our board of directors and help our management team develop strategies that will grow the TiVo brand worldwide," said TiVo CEO Tom Rogers in a statement. "Bill's stature in the advertising industry is unique and his input and insights related to our advertising and audience research businesses will be particularly valuable."

"When you think of game changing initiatives in media, TiVo tops the list," added Cella. "It will be a privilege to work with Tom Rogers and the Board as they direct the continuing evolution of this company especially