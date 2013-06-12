Actress Maxine Stuart Dies at 94

Actress Maxine Stuart died June 6 at her home in Beverly Hills, according to AFTRA. She was a SAG-AFTRA member and the former wife of actor and one-time AFTRA president Frank Maxwell. She was 94.

Her TV credits included Playhouse 90, Philco-Goodyear Television Playhouse and soap operas The Edge of Night, Young and the Restless and General Hospital. She also had regular roles on Slattery's People, Executive Suite and Hearts Afire, as well as numerous guest starring roles.

She received an Emmy nomination for a guest appearance on The Wonder Years in 1989.

One of her most iconic roles was one where her face was never shown. She was featured in a Twilight Zone episode, "Eye of the Beholder," about the relativity of beauty. Her face was wrapped in bandages until it was revealed at the very end, at which point it was actually the face of another actress -- Donna Douglas, later of Beverly Hillbillies fame (Ellie May) -- still using Stuart's voice. Stuart's film credits included Days of Wineand Roses and Private Benjamin.

She was divorced from Maxwell in 1964 and later married writer David Shaw, who died in 2007.

Survivors include three daughters: Chris Maxwell of Fox Searchlight Pictures, Ellen Shaw Agress of News Corp. and restaurateur Liz Shaw.