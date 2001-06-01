Actors, studios in freeze frame mode

Film-TV contract talks between actors and studios are proceeding in very slow motion with no resumption expected until next week at the earliest, Reuters reports.

On Thursday, both sides would only say that negotiators were reviewing the competing proposals. The union's primary stated objective is to improve the wage scale for middle-income actors. The current contract expires in 30 days. Bargainers have met face to face only four times, and not since May 24. Many observers believed the WGA pact might fuel momentum to finish the talks by early June, but sources said both sides will probably need most of this month to work out a tentative deal.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists will hold a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at New York's Crowne Plaza Hotel to update members on negotiations. A similar May 19 confab in Los Angeles drew fewer than 100 members.