Actor shot to death

Los Angeles (AP) - Merlin Santana, a television and film actor who appeared

in this year's Eddie Murphy movie 'Showtime,' was shot to death while sitting in

a parked car, authorities said Sunday.

Santana, 26, was killed early Saturday in South Los Angeles, police

spokeswoman Lucy Diaz said.

He was sitting in the passenger seat shortly after 2:30 a.m. when at least

one person approached the car and fired, Lt. Clay Farrell said.

The driver escaped injury, drove off and flagged down police.

Paramedics responded but Santana was pronounced dead at the scene, Farrell

said.

No arrests were immediately made and investigators had not determined a

motive for the attack.

The New York-born Santana had a recurring role on The Steve Harvey

Show, playing Romeo Santana.

The role won him nominations for NAACP Image Awards and ALMA Awards, which

honor Hispanic performers.

One of his earliest roles was as Stanley, the faithful admirer of Rudy

Huxtable on the hit series The Cosby Show.

He also had guest appearances on several television shows.