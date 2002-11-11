Actor shot to death
Los Angeles (AP) - Merlin Santana, a television and film actor who appeared
in this year's Eddie Murphy movie 'Showtime,' was shot to death while sitting in
a parked car, authorities said Sunday.
Santana, 26, was killed early Saturday in South Los Angeles, police
spokeswoman Lucy Diaz said.
He was sitting in the passenger seat shortly after 2:30 a.m. when at least
one person approached the car and fired, Lt. Clay Farrell said.
The driver escaped injury, drove off and flagged down police.
Paramedics responded but Santana was pronounced dead at the scene, Farrell
said.
No arrests were immediately made and investigators had not determined a
motive for the attack.
The New York-born Santana had a recurring role on The Steve Harvey
Show, playing Romeo Santana.
The role won him nominations for NAACP Image Awards and ALMA Awards, which
honor Hispanic performers.
One of his earliest roles was as Stanley, the faithful admirer of Rudy
Huxtable on the hit series The Cosby Show.
He also had guest appearances on several television shows.
