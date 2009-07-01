Actor Karl Malden Dies at 97

Oscar- and Emmy-winning character actor Karl Malden, best known for his TV series "The Streets of San Francisco" and a series of American Express commercials, died of natural causes today at his home in Brentwood, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was 97.

Malden received an Oscar as best supporting actor in 1952 for Elia Kazan's "A Streetcar Named Desire," in which he recreated the role he originated in the Broadway production. Though he was nominated for each of the five seasons of "Street," Malden's Emmy came for the TV miniseries "Fatal Vision." Well-respected in the entertainment community, Malden also served for several terms as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

