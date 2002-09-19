Actor James Gregory dead at 90

Character actor James Gregory, famous as Inspector Luger on television

series

Barney Miller, died Sept. 16 in Sedona,

Ariz., of natural causes. He was 90.

Gregory, best known for his tough-cop television characters, actually got his

start on Broadway in the 1939 production of Key Largo

, in which he played a deputy

sheriff.

He would appear in nearly two-dozen plays in his 50-year career.

After returning from World War II, Gregory honed his in-charge persona with

roles in such films as PT-109, Beneath the Planet of the Apes and

The Manchurian Candidate with Frank Sinatra.

Gregory brought those leathery characters to the small screen in the pilot

episode of The Twilight Zone and The Lawless Years

.

More than 15

years later, his work on Lawless earned him his most famous role as

Inspector Luger on Barney Miller (1975 through 1982), opposite Hal Linden

in the title role.

Gregory is survived by his wife of 58 years,

Anne.