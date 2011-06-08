Activision Moves Business to OMD
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard has moved its
$150 million North American account from WPP's MEC to Omnicom's OMD without a
review, AdAge
reported.
MEC won the Activision account in the 2009 review, which
involved OMD and MediaVest, among other agencies. While that account has
shifted over to OMD, which will now be responsible for its traditional and
digital planning and buying, MEC will continue to handle Activision's business
in Europe and Asia Pacific.
"We can confirm that MEC and Activision have
mutually agreed to part ways in North America," Lee Doyle, CEO, MEC North
America said. "MEC and Activision Blizzard remain partners in all other
territories and we part ways in North America as friends."
The Activision business joins OMD as another business it
has won from MEC without formal review, including Monster and Virgin Atlantic
in 2009. The media portion of Novartis' advertising account, which is handled
by MEC, recently went up for review, while MEC's account with Toys R Us went up
for review in June.
