Activision Moves Business to OMD

Video game publisher Activision Blizzard has moved its

$150 million North American account from WPP's MEC to Omnicom's OMD without a

review, AdAge

reported.

MEC won the Activision account in the 2009 review, which

involved OMD and MediaVest, among other agencies. While that account has

shifted over to OMD, which will now be responsible for its traditional and

digital planning and buying, MEC will continue to handle Activision's business

in Europe and Asia Pacific.

"We can confirm that MEC and Activision have

mutually agreed to part ways in North America," Lee Doyle, CEO, MEC North

America said. "MEC and Activision Blizzard remain partners in all other

territories and we part ways in North America as friends."

The Activision business joins OMD as another business it

has won from MEC without formal review, including Monster and Virgin Atlantic

in 2009. The media portion of Novartis' advertising account, which is handled

by MEC, recently went up for review, while MEC's account with Toys R Us went up

for review in June.