ActiveVideo Networks Names New CFO

ActiveVideo Networks, creators of CloudTV cloud-based app platform, has hired Brian Sereda as CFO.

"Brian comes to ActiveVideo with a lifetime of experience in the finance of rapid growth technology ventures," said Jeff Miller, president and CEO of ActiveVideo Networks in a statement. "Brian's financial expertise coupled with his operational acumen and passion for the changes occurring in the video delivery market makes him the ideal choice for ActiveVideo as we scale our company to serve the expanding market."

Sereda, who has more than two decades of financial management experience in Silicon Valley, was most recently vice president of finance and CFO of Virage Logic.

Prior to his tenure with Virage Logic, Sereda had spent two years as CFO and Treasurer at Proxim Wireless and has held senior positions at Portal Software, Credence Systems Corp., Handspring Inc., Sygen International and Lam Research.