Action Sports shuts down

Charter Communications Inc. chairman Paul Allen's Pacific Northwest regional

sports network is going dark after failing to gain distribution.

Action Sports Cable Network is shuttering its operations immediately.

'Unfortunately, ASCN was never able to achieve sufficient distribution of its

product to allow it to remain in business,' executive vice president and chief

operating officer Harry Hutt said in a prepared statement.

ASCN was designed to carry Allen's sports properties, namely the National

Basketball Association's Portland Trail Blazers and a bit of the National

Football League's Seattle Seahawks.

The network could not secure basic-cable carriage on AT&T Broadband, the

largest cable provider in Oregon.