Action Sports shuts down
Charter Communications Inc. chairman Paul Allen's Pacific Northwest regional
sports network is going dark after failing to gain distribution.
Action Sports Cable Network is shuttering its operations immediately.
'Unfortunately, ASCN was never able to achieve sufficient distribution of its
product to allow it to remain in business,' executive vice president and chief
operating officer Harry Hutt said in a prepared statement.
ASCN was designed to carry Allen's sports properties, namely the National
Basketball Association's Portland Trail Blazers and a bit of the National
Football League's Seattle Seahawks.
The network could not secure basic-cable carriage on AT&T Broadband, the
largest cable provider in Oregon.
