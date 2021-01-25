Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Staffs Up

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has assembled her team after getting the nod for the interim (at least) post last week.

She had been widely expected to get the acting chair post so there was plenty of time to ponder the acting staff she has lined up.

Travis Litman, who has been Rosenworcel's senior legal advisor and chief of staff, has been named acting chief of staff.

Kate Black has been named acting chief policy advisor. She has been a policy advisory to Rosenworcel since 2017 and before that was chief of staff at EMILY's List.

Umair Javed, Rosenworcel's legal advisor for wireless and international, has been named acting chief counsel.

D'wana Terry, associate chief of the Wireline Bureau, has been named acting special advisor and director of the Office Workplace Diversity.

Sanform Williams, director of the Office of Communications Business opportunities, will also be a special adviser on how to "identify and expand opportunities for communities that have been historically underserved."

Trent Harkrade, deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, will be an acting special advisor to the acting chairmwoman.

Holly Sauer, join from the Media Bureau as acting legal advisor for media.

David Strickland, from the Enforcement Bureau will be acting legal advisor, consumer, enforcement and international.

Ramesh Nagarajan, from the Wireline Competition Bureau, has been named acting legal adviser, wireline.

Ethan Lucareli, from the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, has been named acting legal adviser, wireless and public safety.

Aurelle Porter, with Rosenworcel's office since 2018, is acting staff assistant.

Andi Roane, who has been serving in the office of new commissioner Nathan Simington, and has served in the offices of Chairman Ajit Pai and his predecessor, Tom Wheeler, will be acting confidential assistant.