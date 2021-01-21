D.C. Applauds Rosenworcel Pick as Acting FCC Chairwoman

Washington media players were lining up to welcome a familiar face to the head of the FCC, acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who has been the senior commissioner, fighting for net neutrality rules, broadband deployment and subsidies for low income and rural residents.

Statements had likely been readied for some time since she was widely expected to be named at least acting chair.

“Congratulations to my friend and colleague Jessica Rosenworcel on her designation as acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission," said fellow Democratic commissioner Geoffrey Starks. "For many years, Jessica has been a passionate advocate for bringing the benefits of broadband to all Americans—particularly our children. Her designation comes at a critical juncture for the Commission, as COVID-19 has made bold action to end internet inequality more vital than ever. I look forward to working with her to close the digital divide and on the wide range of pressing issues facing the Commission.”

“I want to extend my congratulations to Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel," said Commissioner Brendan Carr. "She is a talented and dedicated public servant, as evidenced by her eight years of distinguished service on the FCC. I have enjoyed our time serving together at the agency, and I look forward to working with Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel.”

“NAB applauds Jessica Rosenworcel on her selection by President Biden as acting chair of the FCC. She is a dedicated and experienced public servant who has demonstrated great aptitude in leading communications policy during her tenure at the Commission," said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "We look forward to working with her and her fellow Commissioners on regulatory policies that help local radio and TV stations serve the public interest.”

"Throughout her tenure at the Commission, Jessica has been keenly focused on promoting policies that ensure all Americans can be connected to the internet, especially students who need access for learning from home," said Michael Powell, former FCC Chairman and current president of NCTA-the Internet & Television Association. "She has also championed the FCC’s action to free up unlicensed spectrum that can supercharge our Wi-Fi networks. As America continues to wrestle with the pandemic, we stand ready to work with Acting Chair Rosenworcel and the entire Commission on policies that can help our nation stay productive during this crisis while beginning the road to recovery.”

“Charter congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on her designation by President Biden to serve as Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission," said Catherine Bohigian, EVP of government affairs for the cable operator and former chief of the FCC's Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis. "She has been a tireless advocate for consumers – working to close the nation’s digital divide and eliminate the Homework Gap, improving public safety communications, increasing unlicensed spectrum for Wi-Fi, and encouraging innovative spectrum policies. We look forward to continuing to work together to advance innovation and establish the U.S. as a connectivity leader.”

"Commissioner Rosenworcel is a powerful voice and strong leader seeking connectivity for all Americans,, said CTIA President Meredith Attwell Baker, herself a former FCC commissioner. "We share her commitment and her special focus on the pressing need to close the homework gap. She also has a keen understanding of the importance of wireless to meeting those goals, and has championed the need for more spectrum particularly mid-band spectrum, to facilitate the continued growth and expansion of our nation’s 5G networks, bringing connectivity to more Americans, and closing the digital divide.”

“I congratulate Commissioner Rosenworcel on being named Interim FCC Chairman. She certainly has the requisite experience and expertise, and she understands the way the agency works as well as anyone in the country," said Free State Foundation President Randolph May, also a former FCC official. "While I’m certain that I and other Free State Foundation scholars won’t always agree with all her actions, especially those that depart meaningfully from reliance on free market tenets, I am equally certain that when we do disagree, as always, we will do so respectfully, and on the basis of principle. There’s much important work for the FCC to accomplish, and I wish Commissioner Rosenworcel well.”

"[Acting Chairman Rosenworcel] has worked passionately and tirelessly on the critical issues of connecting all Americans to broadband and closing the Homework Gap, and been a leader on public safety issues and promoting balanced spectrum policy, among other issues," said Comcast Chief Legal Officer Tom Reid. "She has distinguished herself in her service as a Commissioner, and her knowledge of the communications industry is invaluable as the Commission tackles the digital future of communications. We congratulate Chairwoman Rosenworcel on her well-deserved appointment and look forward to continuing to work with the FCC under her leadership.”

"WISPA extends its congratulations to Jessica Rosenworcel," said Claude Aiken, president of WISPA, the wireless internet service providers association. "Since coming to the FCC in 2012, Acting FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel has been a forward-thinking champion of bridging the digital divide, and of expanding access to broadband through, among other means, more unlicensed spectrum. She has a tremendous understanding of how the FCC works, deep knowledge of communications law, FCC rules and policy precedents, and is keenly aware of the needs of the various stakeholders in our multi-faceted communications industry. We look forward to working with her as she guides the FCC."

"President Biden's designation of Jessica Rosenworcel as the Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission is a smart choice," said Verizon SVP and deputy general counsel Kathy Grillo. "Through her many years of public service at the FCC and on Capitol Hill, Commissioner Rosenworcel has developed a deep understanding of the importance of modern communications networks to consumers and to our nation. Her passion and efforts to address the digital divide and close the homework gap are truly issues that will make a difference to millions of Americans. We look forward to working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel as she leads the Commission's initiatives to advance our digital future and to ensure that all Americans benefit from an ever-more-connected society in the coming years."

“Ms. Rosenworcel has repeatedly proven her devotion to promoting the best interests of public safety,” APCO Executive Director/CEO Derek Poarch said. “She has made a point to truly understand the needs of the public safety community, including through her many visits to 9-1-1 centers throughout the country. With her expertise and commitment, I am confident she will serve the country well.”

“INCOMPAS wishes to congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel who has been named acting Chairwoman of the FCC," said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. "Jessica has already etched her name in the broadband hall of fame for transforming the way schools, libraries and children access the internet, and her battle to close the homework gap has inspired a nation. “A fighter for families, competition and an open internet, Jessica is the right person, with the right experience, to help lead our nation to a better broadband recovery that brings faster speeds and lower prices to millions of American families and small businesses. This is a great honor for her and her family, and we look forward to working together.”

“ACA Connects congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on this well-deserved promotion to Acting Chairwoman of the FCC, an agency that plays a critical role in ensuring that all Americans have access to robust, reliable, and secure communications servicesm," said ACA Connects President Matt Polka. “Over the years, ACA Connects has enjoyed working closely with Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel in her tenure as FCC Commissioner on the key issues relevant to independent video and broadband providers, especially on policies designed to close the digital divide in rural America.

“ACA Connects looks forward to continuing our dialogue with Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel and working together on policies that encourage greater adoption of broadband services to ensure that no one is left behind and promote greater investment in expanding the reach of broadband networks to unserved areas.”

NATE, the Communications Infrastructure Conractors Association, added its applause: “NATE offers our heartfelt congrats to Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel and looks forward to continue collaborating with Jessica and her staff in her new role,” said association President Todd Schlekeway. “NATE member companies continue to be on the front lines of deployment from coast to coast and look forward to working with the FCC on a diverse array of issues ranging from broadband coverage, next generation networks and technology, spectrum policy, workforce development and industry safety."

“CCA congratulates Commissioner Rosenworcel on her appointment as interim Chair of the FCC," said the Competitive Carriers Association President Steven K. Berry. "We share her passion for closing the digital divide and look forward to working with her and the Commission to bring robust mobile wireless connectivity to all Americans.”

Michael Copps, former FCC acting chair himself and currently a special adviser to Common Cause called Rosenworcel an "ideal" choice for the job. "I know, because we worked together when she led my staff while I was a commissioner there. She knows the FCC from the bottom up and she understands how to make good things happen there. She was called from my staff to the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee, where she was responsible for telecom and media policy. Then she was appointed a commissioner at the FCC and has demonstrated a mastery of the issues that has been seldom matched. Whether it’s bringing broadband to every home in America, encouraging internet availability for our schools, making wise decisions for the utilization of spectrum, contesting telecom and media monopolies, battling mis- and dis- information, she has a combination of vision and practicality that make her perfect for the chairmanship."

“Connect Americans Now congratulates Commissioner Rosenworcel on being named acting chairwoman of the FCC,” said CAN executive director Richard T. Cullen. “CAN applauds Commissioner Rosenworcel’s record of commitment to tackling the digital divide, particularly her tireless advocacy on the homework gap and support for innovative solutions to expand connectivity like TV white space (TVWS) technology. We look forward to continuing to work with the acting chairwoman and the Commission to expand access to broadband to every American.”

“USTelecom congratulates Commissioner Rosenworcel on her appointment as acting chair of the FCC. Our members share her commitment to increasing broadband deployment, accessibility and equity and making America a fully connected nation," said USTelecom President Jonathan Spalter. "Her deep experience will ensure the FCC doesn’t skip a beat in its critical work at a time when extending connectivity to all has never been more important.”

“We look forward to working with Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel as she assumes responsibility for the agency and the important tasks before her, including the management of new programs that will make broadband more accessible and affordable to all Americans," said Joan Marsh, AT&T executive VP of federal regulatory relations.

“The GPS Innovation Alliance and the GPS industry congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel," said that group. "The wealth of experience from her time spent as a Commissioner and Congressional staffer will enhance her leadership of the agency. We look forward to working with the Chairwoman and her colleagues in support of policies that promote, protect and enhance GPS.”