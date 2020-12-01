CWA Backs Rosenworcel as FCC Chair

Count the Communications Workers of America among those rooting for President-elect Joe Biden to name senior FCC Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to chair his FCC.

CWA President Christopher Shelton sent a letter to Biden asking both for Rosenworcel as chair and for Debbie Goldman to be the third Democratic commissioner after current chairman Ajit Pai gives up his commissioner's seat Jan. 20.

Shelton said Rosenworcel had fought for greater access to telecom for all Americans, rather than accepting "marketing pitches" from telecom lobbyists. "Jessica digs for the truth behind the numbers and understand[s] the needs and concerns of the people who are most affected by FCC decisions--teachers and students, healthcare workers, and patients, first responders and small businesses," plus the tens of thousands of CWA members.

CWA has a big rooting interest in Goldman, who was a 22-year veteran of CWA and most recently director of research and telecom policy director.

Shelton said that the pair would be "extremely effective in advancing [the President-elect's] agenda to get America back on track."

Rosenworcel, who has a lot of fans on the Hill and in the Valley (Silicon), is considered a leading candidate for the FCC's center seat.